Oglesby vacant home damaged by fire

Oglesby firefighters wash down a driveway Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in the 500 block of Hayden Avenue in Oglesby. The fire happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Fire departments from Tonica, Utica and Oglesby helped with the blaze. The home was unoccupied and is now considered uninhabitable. (Scott Anderson)

A vacant home in Oglesby received major damage by a fire early Monday. The cause is undetermined but not believed to be suspicious.

Oglesby Assistant Fire Chief Steve Maltas said firefighters were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. Monday to 526 Hayden Ave. There, an unoccupied home was undergoing renovations, Maltas said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 33 minutes and cleared the scene at 9:54 a.m. There were no injuries to personnel from Oglesby, Utica, Peru and Tonica fire departments. Spring Valley manned the Oglesby station during the fire.

Maltas said the Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate.