More than $192,000 in scholarships available to agriculture students

More than $192,000 in scholarships are available for agriculture students through the IAA Foundation.

“We are once again pleased to offer a scholarship program that encourages students to explore degrees in agriculture related fields,” said Jennifer Smith, IAA Foundation development manager said in a news release. “It is imperative that the next generation of agriculture leaders receives the financial support they need to stay immersed in their education and build their career in agriculture.”

Agriculture students and Illinois Farm Bureau members, spouses and children are eligible to apply for 110 college scholarships offered by the IAA Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm. The scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, will be awarded in total of $192,001 for the 2024-25 school year.

Applications are open for a variety of financial awards including the newly created Promoting Careers in Agriculture Scholarship, Robert E. Koeller Scholarship and the Allen and Ellen M. Blessman Scholarship. Additionally, the IAA Foundation offers scholarships on behalf of Prairie Farms Dairy and several family scholarships established to honor loved ones. Fellowships are also available to support students pursuing advanced degrees in fields that directly relate to agriculture.

Scholarships are awarded based on involvement in extracurricular activities, community service, academic performance, leadership experiences and an essay. Previous winners of an IAA Foundation scholarship are eligible to apply again if the individual scholarship allows.

A full listing of available scholarships and eligibility guidelines is available at www.iaafoundation.org. Applications must be completed online by Feb. 15. For more information, contact your county Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation at 309-557-2232, or email Jennifer Smith at jsmith@ilfb.org

The mission of the IAA Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm, is to fund education, research and charitable activities that benefit Illinois farm families and agriculture.