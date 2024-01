Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champion of the Charter for January 2024. The following students were recognized: Theo Roix, Vivienne Ebel, Noehmi Martinez-Chavez, Jayson Vu, Benji Norem, Nora Tellefson, Sienna Willet, Rhett Bowen, Evelyn Hines, Layna Farrell, Tinsley Alexander, Declan O’Brien, Annie Crisman, Ellie Carpenter and Devyn Yanko. (Photo provided by Lindsay Ferrari)