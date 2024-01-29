La Salle County Genealogy Guild to host Feb. 17 workshop

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild in Ottawa is having a workshop beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Anyone who would like to find a missing piece of their family’s puzzle, bring their laptop, family papers and whatever they have and the guild will help them track it down. They also may want to bring a flash drive to save data.

The guild will focus on how to search immigration and naturalization records. If anyone has questions about Ancestry, Family Search, Family Tree Maker, Newspapers.com or other heritage sites, the guild will help.

The guild hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome at 115 W. Glover St.