‘Grumpy Old Men: The Musical’ to host auditions Feb. 10-11 at Engle Lane

Community Players of Streator, Inc. announced auditions for the first show of the 2024 season, “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” on May 19 and May 21-24.

Directed by Kathy Hepner, this stage adaptation of the poignant and funny motion picture that captures the lovable, crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone. “Grumpy Old Men” is the story of two aging men, Max and John, neighbors, who have been feuding for most of their lives. They are re-united in friendship through the love and compassion stimulated by their new neighbors across the street, the beautiful, eccentric and charming Ariel. There are four female and five male featured roles with additional opportunities for featured casting in the ensemble.

Auditions will be 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11, at Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road in Streator. No experience is required to audition. Those attending are asked to prepare to sing a short song of their choosing that showcases their vocal range and be prepared to read from the script. Community Players of Streator is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive theatre community and actors from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to attend. Roles are not cast in advance and are open to all without regard to race or ethnicity. For a complete character breakdown and description, visit the Engle Lane Theatre Facebook page.

Season tickets are also available to purchase for the 2024 season by calling and leaving a message at the box office at 815-672-3584. Super Saver season tickets are available for just $70, a $45 dollar savings off of individual ticket prices.