Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, will host a Bible study using the book “Remember: God’s Covenants and the Cross” by Susan Robb.

This study will be on Sunday mornings starting Sunday, Feb. 11, and concluding on Sunday, March 24. Bible study time is 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the church. To order a $15 book contact the church office at 815-223-1001.