Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to meet Thursday

Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton.

The program this month will be “Challenge Sign-Up and Charity Workshop.”

Each year, guild members are given the opportunity to participate in a challenge project. Our challenge this year is “Roll of the Dice Quilt Challenge.” Those wanting to participate will roll the dice four times to determine, which two blocks to quilt and the two colors that must be included in the quilt. The item made must be a quilt of table runner size or larger. Projects will be presented in August where a winner will be selected by those present at the meeting.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if someone joins the night of the meeting. They are always looking for new members and anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24.

In addition to our monthly meeting, the guild will have an open sew day at the church starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Bring your projects, machine, or whatever you would like to work on.

For more information, contact one of our co-coordinators, Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234j.