January 28, 2024
Streator Public Library to host star-themed scavenger hunt

Several activities, including seed starting planned week of Jan. 29

By Shaw Local News Network
The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library will host a stars-themed scavenger hunt the week of Jan. 29. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a stars-themed scavenger hunt the week of Jan. 29.

Search the library and find all the hidden items. The theme changes each week.

The library, 130 S. Park St., has a week full of activities planned. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ for more information or call 815-672-2729.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29: Arts & Crafts with Maddy. Young children ages 0 to 5+ can create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Storytime. Children 0 to 5+. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Lego Club. Children 0 to 4+. Build, stack, create with legos.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Toddler Time. Children 0 to 5+. Toddles can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Cooking Club. Teens, adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samples. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: STEM: Children. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Game Informer. 10 or older. Talk about all kinds of games.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Game Night, 10 or older. Come to the library and play some games.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Seed Starting 102, public is welcome. Join Master Gardener intern John Gutz to discuss all the basics of starting seeds now for your summer garden.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2: Drawing Academy, anyone is welcome. Make some art.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2: Laser Tag, 8 and older. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3: Dungeons and Dragons. 10 and older. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey?