Streator Public Library to host star-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will host a stars-themed scavenger hunt the week of Jan. 29.

Search the library and find all the hidden items. The theme changes each week.

The library, 130 S. Park St., has a week full of activities planned. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ for more information or call 815-672-2729.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29: Arts & Crafts with Maddy. Young children ages 0 to 5+ can create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Storytime. Children 0 to 5+. Listen to a story that’s themed for the week.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Lego Club. Children 0 to 4+. Build, stack, create with legos.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Toddler Time. Children 0 to 5+. Toddles can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Cooking Club. Teens, adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samples. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: STEM: Children. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Game Informer. 10 or older. Talk about all kinds of games.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Game Night, 10 or older. Come to the library and play some games.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Seed Starting 102, public is welcome. Join Master Gardener intern John Gutz to discuss all the basics of starting seeds now for your summer garden.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2: Drawing Academy, anyone is welcome. Make some art.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2: Laser Tag, 8 and older. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3: Dungeons and Dragons. 10 and older. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey?