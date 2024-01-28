January 28, 2024
IVCC to offer 4-session computer basics, internet safety class

Students to learn Windows 10, internet safety practices

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a four-session computer basics and internet safety class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 2.

Students will learn the basic features of Windows 10 and internet safety practices; the drive/folder/file management system My Computer (now called This PC); the Recycle Bin; desktop customization; apps installation; and running multiple programs concurrently.

Participants also will explore Gmail – which serves as the primary email account for the class – and various Google apps.

The course will meet for four sessions beginning Feb. 2. The class will meet on IVCC’s Oglesby campus in Room A-208. The cost of the class is $129.

To register, visit ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0427.