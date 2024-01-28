IVCC to offer 4-session computer basics, internet safety class

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a four-session Computer Basics and Internet Safety class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays beginning Feb. 2. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a four-session computer basics and internet safety class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 2.

Students will learn the basic features of Windows 10 and internet safety practices; the drive/folder/file management system My Computer (now called This PC); the Recycle Bin; desktop customization; apps installation; and running multiple programs concurrently.

Participants also will explore Gmail – which serves as the primary email account for the class – and various Google apps.

The course will meet for four sessions beginning Feb. 2. The class will meet on IVCC’s Oglesby campus in Room A-208. The cost of the class is $129.

To register, visit ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0427.