IVCC to accept 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay entries for chance to win $300

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open.
The student who best describes “How IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 18 commencement ceremony.
All enrolled full- and part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or less and be submitted as an attachment to Community_Relations@ivcc.edu. The deadline is noon Friday, Feb. 23.
The winning essay will be entered into the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.
For information, call Vice President of Student Services Mark Grzybowski at 815-224-0393 or email mark_grzybowski@ivcc.edu.