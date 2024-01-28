January 28, 2024
IVCC to accept 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay entries for chance to win $300

Winning student will read their essay at the May 18 commencement ceremony

By Shaw Local News Network
The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open.

The student who best describes “How IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 18 commencement ceremony.

All enrolled full- and part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or less and be submitted as an attachment to Community_Relations@ivcc.edu. The deadline is noon Friday, Feb. 23.

The winning essay will be entered into the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.

For information, call Vice President of Student Services Mark Grzybowski at 815-224-0393 or email mark_grzybowski@ivcc.edu.