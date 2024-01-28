IVCC to accept 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay entries for chance to win $300

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open. (Photo provided courtesy of Fran Brolley)

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College's 2024 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open.

The student who best describes “How IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 18 commencement ceremony.

All enrolled full- and part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or less and be submitted as an attachment to Community_Relations@ivcc.edu. The deadline is noon Friday, Feb. 23.

The winning essay will be entered into the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.

For information, call Vice President of Student Services Mark Grzybowski at 815-224-0393 or email mark_grzybowski@ivcc.edu.