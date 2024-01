Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, Feb. 10, in St. Valentine Catholic Church, Peru.

Mass begins at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck and program. Adam Ford will deliver a presentation, “Jesus really was here. My Holy Land experience.”