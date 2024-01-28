Bureau Valley senior receives DAR Good Citizen Award

Connor Scott was named the Princeton Chapter 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winner from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius. (Photo provided by Heather Foster)

Connor Scott was named the Princeton Chapter 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winner from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius.

He is the son of Tim and Andrea Scott.

Chosen by the faculty and senior class, Scott was selected based on the following criteria: Dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Scott has been on high honor roll throughout high school and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior. While in high school, he has been a member of NHS, FCA, Student Council, FFA, football and track. Outside of school, he has volunteered at various events within his community. He also is involved in the Boys Scouts of America Troop 1851 and recently achieved rank of Eagle Scout.

He plans on attending a four-year college to major in mechanical engineering.

The Princeton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution again is sponsoring the Good Citizens program for all high schools in Bureau County.