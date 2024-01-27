Reddick Library in Ottawa to host activities week of Jan. 29

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 29 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 29 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29: Homeschool Art, preschool to 12th grade. Meet up with other homeschooled students and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Soupology: The World of Hearty Soups and Stews. University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman will teach this cooking class all about soups and stews. Recipes and food samples will be provided. This event is for adults.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Gamer’s Group, seventh through 12th grades. Play video games while taking a break from homework. We’ve got Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.