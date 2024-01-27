IVCC dental clinics open to public for $30 for cleanings, other treatments

When they’re not offering public dental clinics, IVCC dental assistant program students polish their skills together in the state-of-the-art dental lab on campus. Free and low-cost dental clinics are available to the public, college employees and students on Fridays through the semester, beginning Friday, Jan. 26. For prospective students, applications for enrollment in the Fall 2024 program are being accepted through May 1. (Photo provided by Jen Heredia Studio)

Illinois Valley Community College’s free and low-cost dental clinics are opportunities for dental assistants-in-training to brush up their skills and for the community to polish its dental health.

Clinics run from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Friday, Jan. 26, through May 3 (with some exceptions) and are available by appointment to employees, students and the public. Students and employees pay nothing; the public pays $30 for cleanings and other treatments are free. There are no walk-ins.

Clinics take place in the college Dental Lab in the gym building. Services available are dental exams, fluoride treatments, cleanings, sealants and X-rays.

What distinguishes IVCC clinics, said Dean of Health Professions Heather Seghi, is a commitment to making quality dental care accessible to everyone, especially those without insurance.

“Patients can anticipate a dental experience that rivals the professionalism and depth of care found in any working dental office,” Seghi said in an IVCC news release.

A team of dentists and registered dental hygienists volunteer over the semester to assist in the clinics. Dentists perform oral examinations and oral cancer screening and collaborate with students as they create treatment plans. Dental hygienists perform subgingival scaling and periodontal probing and assist the dentist as they supervise students who perform coronal polishing and coronal scaling, X-rays and administer fluoride treatments, sealants and oral hygiene instruction.

Before the clinics were opened to the public in 2015, students scrambled to recruit enough family or friends to serve the number needed to fulfill graduation requirements. An eager public now packs a solid appointment calendar at between 150 to 200 a semester and students get more lab time to practice their skills.

“The 18 current dental assistant trainees benefit from “invaluable hands-on real-life experiences,” Seghi said. “This unique setting not only boosts their confidence in executing dental procedures but also provides a platform to practice skills that will become second nature after they graduate.”

Each year, Seghi witnesses students’ “sheer enthusiasm and awe.”

“The commitment and hard work they invest in preparation for these clinics reflects their passion for dentistry,” Seghi said. “They dedicate extra time beyond their regular class schedules practicing on friends, family and classmates. It’s a joy to see their dedication translate into practical skills and a heightened sense of readiness for their future careers.”

The clinics utilize the new and expanded dental lab, which moved out of the main building to the gym and features more workspace and a separate sterilization area. Preparation for the new round of clinics included software updates, more students and efforts to minimize wait times and maximize each appointment, Seghi said.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 815-224-0227 or emailing dentalhealthcenter@ivcc.edu.

If interested in enrolling in the dental assistant program, applications are being accepted through May 1 to begin classes in August.