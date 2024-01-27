Boys basketball: Tri-County Conference Tournament Update, Saturday, Jan. 27

Seneca's Paxton Giertz shoots a jump shot over St. Bede's Kaden Newman during the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at Putnam County High School. The top-seeded Irish will face No. 2 Marquette in tonight's championship game at 8 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

The finals are set for the 97th annual Tri-County Conference boys basketball tournament tonight at Putnam County High School in Granville.

No. 1 Seneca will face No. 2 Marquette for the championship at 8 p.m.

In other games, No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn will meet No. 10 Putnam County for the consolation championship at 5 p.m. and No. 3 Woodland and No. 4 Midland will play for third place at 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s games saw Henry beat Dwight 59-34, Lowpoint-Washburn defeat St. Bede 72-55 and Putnam County edge Roanoke-Benson 45-42.

Tri-County brackets

Saturday, Jan. 20

No. 9 St. Bede 39, No. 8 Henry 35

No. 10 PC 66, No. 7 Dwight 60

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Seneca 66, No. 9 St. Bede 32

No. 2 Marquette 60, No. 10 PC 44

Wednesday’s games

No. 3 Woodland 44, No. 6 Roanoke-Benson 36

No. 4 Midland 51, No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn 46

Thursday’s games

#1 Seneca 69, #4 Midland 50

#2 Marquette 69, #3 Woodland 52

Friday’s games

Cconsolation third - No. 8 Henry 59, No. 7 Dwight 34

No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn 72, No. 9 St. Bede 55

No. 10 Putnam County 45, No. 6 Roanoke-Benson 42

Saturday’s games

Consolation finals - No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn vs. No. 10 Putnam County, 5 p.m.

Third place - #3 Woodland vs. #4 Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Title - #1 Seneca vs. #2 Marquette, 8 p.m.

Area boys standings