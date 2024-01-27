Boys basketball: Tri-County Conference Tournament Update, Saturday, Jan. 27

The finals are set for the 97th annual Tri-County Conference boys basketball tournament tonight at Putnam County High School in Granville.
No. 1 Seneca will face No. 2 Marquette for the championship at 8 p.m.
In other games, No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn will meet No. 10 Putnam County for the consolation championship at 5 p.m. and No. 3 Woodland and No. 4 Midland will play for third place at 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s games saw Henry beat Dwight 59-34, Lowpoint-Washburn defeat St. Bede 72-55 and Putnam County edge Roanoke-Benson 45-42.
Tri-County brackets
Saturday, Jan. 20
No. 9 St. Bede 39, No. 8 Henry 35
No. 10 PC 66, No. 7 Dwight 60
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Seneca 66, No. 9 St. Bede 32
No. 2 Marquette 60, No. 10 PC 44
Wednesday’s games
No. 3 Woodland 44, No. 6 Roanoke-Benson 36
No. 4 Midland 51, No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn 46
Thursday’s games
#1 Seneca 69, #4 Midland 50
#2 Marquette 69, #3 Woodland 52
Friday’s games
Cconsolation third - No. 8 Henry 59, No. 7 Dwight 34
No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn 72, No. 9 St. Bede 55
No. 10 Putnam County 45, No. 6 Roanoke-Benson 42
Saturday’s games
Consolation finals - No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn vs. No. 10 Putnam County, 5 p.m.
Third place - #3 Woodland vs. #4 Midland, 6:30 p.m.
Title - #1 Seneca vs. #2 Marquette, 8 p.m.