Bowling: Katie Gerrard takes lead into final weekend of Women’s Masters

The final rounds of the 2024 Princeton Women’s Masters Bowling championship will be played out at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pin Splitter Lanes.

Katie Gerrard leads the Master’s Tournament through the first two rounds of play with 48.45 Peterson Points and 2,445 total pins. She stands 3.08 points ahead of runner-up Josie Lindsey (45.37).

Rounding out the top 10 are Danielle Hoops (44.37), Melinda Camp (44.27), Nicole Walker (41.28), Ashley Hensley (40.32), Gabbie Cummings (39.43), Kayla Hand (39.24), Anna Flaig (38.02) and Terrianne Oestel (36.46).

Gerrard placed third a year ago with Hensley winning her first Master’s crown.