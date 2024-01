The Utica Father Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus recently presented checks totaling over $2,100 to Lighted Way, Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development, Horizon House and the Special Olympics. Money was raised through the annual Tootsie Roll drive. Gathered at the check presentation were (from left Jim Polizzi, Grand Knight; Jessica Kreiser Lighted Way executive director; Logan Potthoff, St. Bede; Paula Williamson director Starved Rock Regional Center for Therapy and Child Development; Seth Ferrari St. Bede; Alice Buczkowski Horizon House; Mike Brown KC Trustee. A representative of Special Olympics was not able to attend.Members of the St. Bede athletic teams and student body have assisted the KC’s yearly in the collection process. (Chuck Voreis)

