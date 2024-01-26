Streator murder trial moved to April 29

A Streator man charged in a shooting that killed a woman and injured two others had his trial moved to April 29. Malcolm Whitfield, 30, signaled Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, that he and his lawyer are in talks with prosecutors about resolving his charges stemming from a May 6 shooting in Streator that injured two and killed one. (Scott Anderson)

A Streator man charged in a shooting that killed a woman and injured two others had his trial moved to April 29.

Malcolm Whitfield, 30, also listed as a resident of DeKalb, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial conference. He was scheduled for jury trial Feb. 20 for multiple felonies, led by first-degree murder, for a May 6 shooting in Streator that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Shaquita Kelly.

Friday, however, Public Defender Ryan Hamer said in open court he and prosecutors are in negotiations. He suggested a new, spring trial setting. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and ordered Whitfield to return to court April 19 for a motions hearing.

Whitfield, who faces a complicated sentencing range up to 145 years, remains held in La Salle County Jail.

Still on for February is the sentencing hearing for an accessory to the May 6 shooting.

Rachael N. Carter, 37, of Streator, faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Dec. 7 to two felonies filed in connection to the shooting.

Carter will be sentenced Feb. 22 for one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of aiding and abetting a fugitive. She admitted possessing ammunition and to driving Whitfield to Memphis, Tennessee. A separate charge alleging she possessed a pistol was dismissed.

Based on open-court statements, Carter’s plea does not require her to testify against Whitfield.