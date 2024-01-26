Streator murder trial moved to April 29

A Streator man charged in a shooting that killed a woman and injured two others had his trial moved to April 29.
Malcolm Whitfield, 30, also listed as a resident of DeKalb, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial conference. He was scheduled for jury trial Feb. 20 for multiple felonies, led by first-degree murder, for a May 6 shooting in Streator that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Shaquita Kelly.
Friday, however, Public Defender Ryan Hamer said in open court he and prosecutors are in negotiations. He suggested a new, spring trial setting. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and ordered Whitfield to return to court April 19 for a motions hearing.
Whitfield, who faces a complicated sentencing range up to 145 years, remains held in La Salle County Jail.
Still on for February is the sentencing hearing for an accessory to the May 6 shooting.
Rachael N. Carter, 37, of Streator, faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Dec. 7 to two felonies filed in connection to the shooting.
Carter will be sentenced Feb. 22 for one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of aiding and abetting a fugitive. She admitted possessing ammunition and to driving Whitfield to Memphis, Tennessee. A separate charge alleging she possessed a pistol was dismissed.
Based on open-court statements, Carter’s plea does not require her to testify against Whitfield.