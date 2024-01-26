Seneca High School names December 2023 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the December 2023 students of the month. (Julie Barichello – jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the December 2023 students of the month.

Addison Stiegler

Addison Stiegler (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Stiegler is the daughter of Nicole and Josh Stiegler of Seneca. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University and study early childhood education. She is active in golf, track FCA, NHS, FFA, choir, FCCLA, Young Philanthropy, Student Ambassador and a class officer of the Student Council.

Paxton Giertz

Paxton Giertz (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Giertz is the son of Jenni and Mark Giertz of Seneca. Giertz plans on attending a four-year college. He is undecided on his major, but plans to play sports while in college. He is active in football, basketball and baseball. He also is thankful he has supportive parents.

Lillian Pfeifer

Lillian Pfeiffer (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Pfeifer is the daughter of Christen and Kurt Pfeifer of Mazon. She plans to attend college and become a high school band instructor. She is active in Speech, Jazz Band, volleyball, track, Math Team and Irish Live.

Juliet Mueller

Juliet Mueller (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Mueller is the daughter of Katie and Matthew Mueller of Morris. She plans to attend a four year university, and has aspirations to become a surgeon. She is active in cross country, track and field and Math Team.