Princeton library to host activities week of Jan. 29

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host the following activities the week of Jan. 29.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29: Monday Night Movie, January’s movies are all movie musicals from various decades. If you would like more information about a particular movie night, call 815-875-1331, ext. 200. All movies are free and open to all.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Preschool storytime/craft, Matson Meeting Room. Shadows and Groundhog Day with shadow cut-out craft.

4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: ImpactLife blood drive. Call 815-875-1331 or stop by the Circulation Desk to register.

5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1: First annual seed swap. Bring seeds in envelopes or small zip bags to share 5 to 10 seeds per container.