Peru Township residents can ride NCAT for free to doctor appointments

Peru Township continued its partnership with North Central Area Transit to help Peru Township residents offset the cost of traveling to medical appointments.

Peru Township will pay the fare for individuals attending any non-emergency medical appointments within NCAT’s service area. Eligibility is limited to people living within the limits of Peru Township with a disability or age 55 or older. This program will run until further notice. NCAT is a Medicaid-approved transit provider. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Contact NCAT to schedule your rides at 833-433-6228. All rides must be scheduled at least two business days in advance. Visit ridencat.com for more information about NCAT services. If you have questions about your eligibility, contact Township Supervisor Doug Biederstedt at the Peru Township office at 815-223-0746.