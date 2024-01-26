Marquette Academy girls hoops defeats Midland :The Times Area Roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Girls basketball

Marquette Academy 40, Midland 33: At rural Varna, the Crusaders topped the Timberwolves in the Tri-County Conference game Thursday.

Kaitlyn Davis (five rebounds) and Avery Durdan each scored 12 points for Marquette, and Lilly Craig had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Peotone 40, Streator 23: At Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference contest to the Blue Devils.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator (1-24, 0-11 ICE) with 12 points, with Joey Puetz adding seven points. Shantell Morton grabbed nine rebounds, and Leah Krohe and Jade Williams had seven and six, respectively.

Serena 48, Hiawatha 13: At Kirkland, the Huskers improved to 19-2 overall and 3-0 in Little Ten Conference play with the win over the Hawks.

Paisley Twait paced Serena with 14 points. Gwynth O’Connell and Jenna Setchell each added nine points, with Makayla McNally chipping in eight points.

Somonauk-Leland 36, Earlville 22: At Earlville, the Bobcats earned the Little Ten Conference victory over the Red Raiders.

Haley McCoy led Somonauk-Leland with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Abby Hohmann had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Kiley Mason grabbed 10 rebounds.

Madyson Olson led Earlville with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Nevaeh Sansone added six points and five rebounds, while Jacey Helgesen chipped in four points.

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 42: At Minonk, the Knights defeated the Titans in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.

Kaitlyn White popped in 25 points for Fieldcrest (18-7) with Macy Gochanour adding 12 points.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 49, Richmond-Burton 38: At Sandwich, the Indians improved to 11-9 overall and 5-2 in Kishwaukee River Conference action with the win over the Rockets.

Dom Rome poured in 26 points for Sandwich, with Chance Lange netting 16 points.

Wrestling

Seneca 42, Wheaton Academy 21; Seneca 48, Ottawa 25: At Kingman Gymnasium, the Fighting Irish improved their dual mark to 19-7 with wins over the Warriors and Pirates.

Seneca on-mat wins against Wheaton Academy came from Raiden Terry (113 pounds, by pinfall in 1:12), Wyatt Coop (120, by pinfall in 1:41), Memphis Echeverria (165, by pinfall in :48), Asher Hamby (175, by pinfall in :22), Landen Venecia (190, by pinfall in 2:47) and Jeremy Gagnon (285, pinfall in :45).

The Irish also received wins against Ottawa from Ethan Othon (126, pinfall in 2:27), Nate Othon (150, by pinfall in 3:49), Gunner Varland (157, by pinfall in 1:03), Hamby (175, by pinfall in 1:13), Venecia (190, by pinfall in 2:21), Chris Peura (215, by pinfall in :54) and Gagnon (285, by pinfall in :53).

Ottawa had victories against Seneca from James Laitila (120, by pinfall in 1:48), Wyatt Wheeler (132, by decision 8-0), Ashton Headek (138, by pinfall in 2:21), Malachi Snyder (144, by pinfall in 1:31) and Andrew Ristau (165, by decision 14-3).

Sandwich 40, Plano 33: At Sandwich, the Indians picked up the victory over the rival Reapers.

Sandwich received on-mat wins from Colten Stone (120, by major decision 15-6 ), Jakob Gruca (126, by pinfall in 3:25), Jack Forth (132, by decision 4-2), Cooper Corder (138, by decision 8-5), Sy Smith (157, by pinfall in 3:13) and Kaden Clevenger (175, by pinfall in 1:56).

JV girls basketball

Peotone 25, Streator 8: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, Caitlin Talty scored five points for the Bulldogs in the loss to the Blue Devils