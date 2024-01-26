Hall, Princeton girls win in the Three Rivers East: BCR Roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Girls basketball

Hall 52, Newman 32: The Red Devils showed little rust after a week off, rolling to a Three Rivers East victory at home Thursday. Ella Sterling led Hall with 20 points, Charlie Pellegrini had 10, McKenna Christiansen eight and Kennedy Wozniak seven.

Princeton 46, Mendota 19: The Tigresses scored the first 19 points of the game and never looked back in a runaway Three Rivers East victory on the road Thursday.

Camryn Driscoll had a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for PHS (16-6, 6-1). Keighley Davis led the Tigresses with 13 points and Makayla Hecht had 10.

PHS won the F/S game 21-17. Ava Kyle led PHS with six points.

St. Bede 53, Henry 26: The Bruins won on ‘80s Night at the Academy in Tri-County Conference play Thursday. Ali Bosnich had 17 points, Ella Hermes 14 and Lili McClain added nine.

Kewanee 54, Bureau Valley 49: The Boiler Girls snuck away with a Three Rivers East win at the Storm Cellar Thursday behind Mya Dearing (20 points) and Tejhiana Amos (17).

Kate Salisbury scored 17 points for the Storm, which led 17-15 at the half.

Wrestling

Tigers split at Rochelle: Princeton split a triangular Thursday, beating Kewanee 48-36 and losing to the host Hubs 44-32.

Ace Christiansen, Michael Kurth, Preston Arkels, Augustus Swanson and Cade Odell each won twice for the Tigers.

Christiansen won by 15-0 technical fall against Rochelle and recorded a pin in 1:10 against Kewanee, Kurth won 15-13 in overtime against Rochelle and by pin in 1:40 against Kewanee, Arkels recorded pins in 3:30 and 51 seconds, Swanson won by pin in 2:25 and 55 seconds and Odell had pins in 1:43 and 1:29.

Also for the Tigers, Ian Morris won by pin in 55 seconds against Rochelle, while Jaydon Cooke, Kaydin Gibson and Casey Etheridge all had pins against the Boilermakers.