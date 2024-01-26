January 26, 2024
Blood drive set Feb. 12 at McNabb fire station

Donors will receive $20 Amazon gift card

By Shaw Local News Network
Edward Varga, of Richmond, has blood drawn by phlebotomist Katrina White during a Versiti blood drive hosted by the Knights of Columbus and Girl Scouts on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Richmond. A shortage in the blood supply has again resurged and blood drives are hopeful for donors.

The Methodist Churches will host a Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Goldasich Hall in the McNabb Fire Department, 391 N. Route 89.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, participation offers a chance for donors to “give from the heart” to help others in need, with their donation of blood. All blood types save lives.

Additionally, donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by mail following the event.

For appointments, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors may also sign up and preregister on line using RapidPass at redcrossblood.org