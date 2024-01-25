January 25, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Wrestling: A look at the Princeton High School 100-win club

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton junior Ace Christiansen won his 100th career match at the LeRoy Invitational, becoming the 20th Tiger to reach that mark. He stands 25-4 this year and 101-30 overall.

Princeton junior Ace Christiansen won his 100th career match at the LeRoy Invitational, becoming the 20th Tiger to reach that mark. He stands 25-4 this year and 101-30 overall. (Photo provided)

PHS sophomore Ace Christiansen won his 100th and 101st match at Saturday’s LeRoy Invitational. He became the 20th member of the Tigers 100-win club. Here’s a list of those wrestlers:

NameWins
Ty Taylor (2004-2008)166
Ryne Bird (1999-2003)160
Kristian Wahlgren (1990-1994)147
Kipp Wahlgren (1986-1990)145
Augie Christiansen (2019-2023)139
Brian Anderson (1989-1993)139
Brandon Nink (1999-2003)136
Austin Wetsel (2013-2017)133
Brian Taylor (1998-2002)130
Matthew Harris (2018-2022)126
Brandon Taylor (1999-2003)126
Zack Bird (2003-2007)124
Aaron Christiansen (1991-1995)123
Matt Smith (1993-1997)115
Adam Wason (1994-1997)111
Chase Tatum (2015-2019)106
Zach Anderson (1994-1998)105
Tyler Wood (2012-2016)103
Mike Jones (1979-1983)102
Ace Christiansen (2021-24)101
Kristian Wahlgren gets a big bear hug from his dad, Lee, after winning the IHSA State championship in 1994.

Kristian Wahlgren gets a big bear hug from his dad, Lee, after winning the IHSA State championship in 1994. He's ranked third on the PHS all-time win list with 147 wins. (BCR file photo)