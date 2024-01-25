Wrestling: A look at the Princeton High School 100-win club

PHS sophomore Ace Christiansen won his 100th and 101st match at Saturday’s LeRoy Invitational. He became the 20th member of the Tigers 100-win club. Here’s a list of those wrestlers:
|Name
|Wins
|Ty Taylor (2004-2008)
|166
|Ryne Bird (1999-2003)
|160
|Kristian Wahlgren (1990-1994)
|147
|Kipp Wahlgren (1986-1990)
|145
|Augie Christiansen (2019-2023)
|139
|Brian Anderson (1989-1993)
|139
|Brandon Nink (1999-2003)
|136
|Austin Wetsel (2013-2017)
|133
|Brian Taylor (1998-2002)
|130
|Matthew Harris (2018-2022)
|126
|Brandon Taylor (1999-2003)
|126
|Zack Bird (2003-2007)
|124
|Aaron Christiansen (1991-1995)
|123
|Matt Smith (1993-1997)
|115
|Adam Wason (1994-1997)
|111
|Chase Tatum (2015-2019)
|106
|Zach Anderson (1994-1998)
|105
|Tyler Wood (2012-2016)
|103
|Mike Jones (1979-1983)
|102
|Ace Christiansen (2021-24)
|101