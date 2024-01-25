Woodland advances past R-B at T-CC Tourney: The Times Area Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Boys basketball

Woodland 51, Roanoke-Benson 46: At Granville, the contest was tied at 22 at halftime before the No. 3-seeded Warriors slipped past the No. 6 Rockets on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the 97th Tri-County Conference Tournament.

Woodland (14-7) — which will play No. 2 Marquette at 7 p.m. Thursday — received 15 points each from Connor Dodge and Nick Plesko, while Tucker Hill added nine points.

In the other quarterfinal contest of the night, No. 4 Midland advanced to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Seneca with a 44-36 victory over No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn.

Serena 53, Plano 37: At Serena, the Huskers raced to a 35-9 halftime lead in the win over the Reapers.

Serena — now 19-1 on the season after a fifth straight victory — was led by 17 points from Tanner Faivre, while Richie Armour (14 rebounds) and Hunter Staton chipped in 13 points each.

Girls basketball

Rochelle 54, Ottawa 42: At Rochelle, the Pirates (12-10, 4-3) dropped the Interstate 8 Conference contest to the Hubs.

Coal City 47, Streator 17: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs trailed just 23-15 at halftime, but eventually fell to the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight Conference game.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator with seven points, while Maiya Lansford and Joey Puetz each added four points.

Dwight 44, Somonauk-Leland 26: At Dwight, the Bobcats — despite 14 points from Haley McCoy — fell to the host Trojans.

Sandwich 47, Harvard 18: At Sandwich, the Indians picked up the Kishwaukee River Conference triumph over the Hornets.

Hannah Treptow led Sandwich with 13 points, while Ivye Isenogle added nine points.

Wrestling

Streator 60, Mendota 24: At Mendota, the Bulldogs rolled to the win over the host Trojans.

Recording on mat victories for Streator were Lily Gwaltney (106 pounds), Nick Pollett (113), Devin Thompson (165), Steven Goplin (175), Alex Lopez (190), Aydan Radke (215) and Aiden Farris (285).

Sandwich 45, Reed-Custer 33: At Braidwood, the Indians topped the Comets to give coach Derek Jones his 100th career dual meet victory.

Earning on mat triumphs for Sandwich were Colten Stone (113, by pinfall in 1:15), Jack Forth (132, by pinfall in 3:01), Miles Corder (144, by 8-5 decision), Sy Smith (157, by pinfall in 1:10) and Waylon Michael (165, by pinfall in 2:29).

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,640, Streator 2,236: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs fell to the rival Pirates.

Streator was led by Lily Michael’s 494 series and 176 high game. Kaitlyn Pettyjohn added a 372, Madi Bedeker a 368, Lyla Gengler a 365, Lisa Lopez a 327 and Jenna Onasch a 310.

Boys bowling

Ottawa places 5th at I-8 meet: At the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, the Pirates posted a six-game team series of 5,851 to finish fifth at the Interstate 8 Conference meet.

Caden Walter earned medalist honors for Ottawa with a 1,148 total, including high games of 207, 218 and 236. Evan Spencer had a 1,065 series with best games of 212 and 213.

JV girls basketball

Coal City 53, Streator 25: At Pops Dale Gym, Caitlin Talty recorded 10 points and Morgan Kostal seven points for the Bulldogs in the loss to the Coalers.