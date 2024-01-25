La Salle library reschedules Trivia Night

Teams of up to five people can sign up for a trivia night at the La Salle Public Library next month.

The trivia questions will cover topics related to libraries and literature, such as word trivia, famous literary characters and love triangles, according to a library news release.

The all-ages event has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the library, 305 Marquette St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The entry fee is a nonperishable food donation per person, which will benefit the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Mulligans also can be bought with nonperishable donations, according to the release.

Registration is required by emailing Robert Malerk at rmalerk@lasalle.lib.il.us.