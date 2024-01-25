L-P’s third quarter finish upends upstart Marquette

La Salle-Peru’s Elli Sines is surrounded by Marquette’s Chloe Larson, Kaitlyn Davis and Hunter Hopkins on a drive to the basket on Wednesday in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

OTTAWA – For a young, small school girls basketball team like Marquette to hang with a taller, more experienced big-school club like La Salle-Peru, it had to match them with solid play each quarter, and the Crusaders came close to doing that.

But for the Cavaliers, the third quarter was the charm.

After the teams traded two-point leads at the end of the first two quarters, L-P expanded a one-point lead with a decisive 14-0 run, then held off the pesky Cru for a 57-46 nonconference victory at Bader Gymnasium.

Kelsey Frederick scored six points and grabbed five of her game-high 12 rebounds during the run, while Addie Duttlinger added four of her game-best 20 points during that key run. It was a Frederick bucket at the start of the fourth that opened up a 45-30 lead for the visitors, who now are 10-12.

Marquette (13-8) was led by 15 points and six rebounds from Lilly Craig and 11 points and six boards from Kaitlyn Davis. Marquette had 21 turnovers in the game and where outrebounded 39-27.

“We escaped today,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “It was not a very free-flowing game tonight. I think one team was in the bonus in each quarter, and that’s not super fun basketball. That’s not fun to watch. It’s very, very choppy.

“But at the end of the third quarter, the girls found some energy. Kelsey, a sophomore, came in and helped protect down low, Elli Sines got some steals for us, and Addie Duttlinger played a great game, taking the challenge to guard their best player and scored a bunch of points. She played at both ends of the floor, and we really needed that tonight.”

A putback basket by Craig in the final 13 seconds of the first period gave the hosts a 13-11 edge, but a five-point burst by the Cavs in the final 1:46 of the second – capped by single free throws by Duttilinger, Frederick and Kaylee Abens – set L-P’s lead at 23-21 at the break.

In the third, a 3-pointer by Jasmine Garman opened up a 31-26 L-P lead before a 3 by freshman Hunter Hopkins and a Keely Nelson free throw cut it to one.

That’s when the Cavaliers took command, their perimeter pressure on the Cru leading to five of the 21 turnovers and starting a more than four-minute scoring drought for Marquette.

A putback by Bailey Pode with 2.4 seconds left in the third and a Frederick basket to begin the fourth widened the gap to 15 points.

Marquette closed to within 47-42 on a Craig jumper and three points from Davis, who missed much of the first half with foul trouble, but a drive by Duttlinger and a 3 from Abens, the latter with 2:25 to go, quickly sent the margin back to double digits.

“The first half we had 16 turnovers, and in the second we had six, but they outscored us by 11 in the third quarter and we just couldn’t overcome it” Marquette coach Eric Price said. “Katelyn getting in foul trouble in the first half changed things, too.

“I told our girls afterward that L-P has 700 girls to choose a team from, we have 70 and except for that stretch at the end of the third quarter, it was a back-and-forth game, and we won two of the quarters. It was just that third quarter that killed us. It just came down to giving up too many offensive rebounds and giving them too many shots at the hoop. And in any game that your turnovers are in the 20s, it’s an uphill battle.”