Tangled Roots Brewing to open 5th location, new establishment to be in South Barrington

Tangled Roots Brewing Company will open another location at The Arboretum of South Barrington this summer. (Shaw Local News Network)

In addition to its selection of craft beer, the location at 100 W. Higgins Road, will offer a full-service menu.

In addition to Ottawa, Tangled Roots has locations in Glenview, Lockport and DeKalb.

