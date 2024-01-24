Streator police station has direct line outside of building for when office is closed

Anyone who needs police service at the Streator police station, 204 S. Bloomington St., after 5 p.m. should utilize the direct line located in the yellow box, just outside the building.
The lobby door to the police department is locked at 5 p.m. The lobby will remain closed until 7 a.m. when the records department opens.
The lobby will be open normal business hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
For parents who use the station as a safe place to exchange visitation of a child, they still can. If the lobby is closed, use the outside call box to request an officer be present during the exchange of children.