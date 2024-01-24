Streator police station has direct line outside of building for when office is closed

If lobby entrance is locked at the Streator police station, use the phone in the yellow box to contact police dispatch. (Photo provided by Streator Police Department)

Anyone who needs police service at the Streator police station, 204 S. Bloomington St., after 5 p.m. should utilize the direct line located in the yellow box, just outside the building.

The lobby door to the police department is locked at 5 p.m. The lobby will remain closed until 7 a.m. when the records department opens.

The lobby will be open normal business hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For parents who use the station as a safe place to exchange visitation of a child, they still can. If the lobby is closed, use the outside call box to request an officer be present during the exchange of children.