Payton Dye, Hall shoot past Mendota: BCR Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Boys basketball

Hall 66, Mendota 62: Payton Dye poured in 16 points in the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers, as the Red Devils outscored the Trojans 24-10 for a Three Rivers East victory in Spring Valley on Tuesday.

Dye finished with 25 points while Braden Curran (13) and Wyatt West (12) combined for 25 more for Hall, which improved to 9-10, 2-3.

Izaiah Nanez had 18 points and Cale Strouss added 10 for Mendota, which led 52-42 after three quarters.

Fulton Unity Christian 55, Princeton Christian Academy 54: Unity won on a last-second shot to rally for a win in Fulton Tuesday. PCA led 32-27 at the half and throughout the second half until the game-winning shot.

For PCA, Colyton Buck had 18 points, Daniel Barnes 14 and Julian Mucha 13 while Michael Glass added seven.

Sam Wilbur had 29 points for Unity.