Boys basketball

Morris 68, Newark 46: At Morris, the visiting Norsemen were defeated despite receiving 13 points from Jackson Leggett and a dozen points courtesy of Lance Pasakarnis.

Morris was led by Jack Wheeler’s 36-point performance, 32 of those coming in the first half. Caleb Stage added eight points.

Mens basketball

IVCC 87, Carl Sandburg 82: In JUCO play, the Eagles received 26 points from Wade Sims and 24 from Qu’amar Hobbs in improving to 3-0 in Arrowhead Conference play.