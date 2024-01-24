IVCC to host Jan. 31 blood drive

Last fall’s successful blood drive at IVCC saw record numbers of first-time donors and units collected, and organizers are hoping for another strong turnout for the January 31 drive on campus. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College’s first blood drive of the new year comes during a month when bad weather in Illinois and several other states drove collection activities into a deep freeze.

Hundreds of drives across 27 states were canceled and thousands of donations went uncollected, said IVCC Red Cross Club President Lynn Keyt, quoting American Red Cross figures. Early site closures and low donor turnout also took a bite out of collection efforts.

IVCC’s drive is 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the gymnasium. Employees, students and the general public can schedule appointments through RedCrossBlood.org.

On the heels of last fall’s successful drive that saw record numbers of first-time donors and units collected, Red Cross Club Vice President Hannah Larsen hopes the January drive carries on strong.

The Red Cross needs all blood types, Larsen said.

A donation can impact up the three lives, and the Red Cross mobile app can help donors follow that impact, Larsen said.

“Our mobile app shows them where their blood is used,” Larsen said in an IVCC news release. “It is so rewarding to show our donors this and to see their faces when they find out the donation helped in another area of the country.”

Keyt agreed.

“When my blood went to a children’s hospital it reminded me that not only do adults need blood but so do children, and that made it even more worthwhile.”

At IVCC, the number of first-time donors is growing. Red Cross Club advisor Gerilynn Schultz attributes that to students’ growing awareness of the opportunity and the encouragement from their instructors.

Larsen, a nursing student, invites prospective donors to visit the drive to dispel anxiety over what to expect. She advises all donors to prepare their bodies prior to donating by staying hydrated and eating a healthy meal.

Though a veteran of the collection procedure, Keyt said she stays calm by concentrating on the help she’s providing.

“One day it may be me or a family member who needs blood and I want to keep the awareness out there that blood is a very important item to donate,” Keyt said in a news release. “It doesn’t cost anything and takes just an hour of your time.”