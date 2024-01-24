Illinois Valley bakers did not advance to next round in Greatest Baker Competition

Illinois Valley bakers Anthony Graham, of Ottawa, and Anna Harmon, of La Salle, both qualified as quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition – a contest featuring the best bakers from across the county, but will not advance to the next round. (Photo of Anna Harmon provided by Erin Maze, Photo of Anthony Graham provided by Graham)

Illinois Valley bakers Anthony Graham of Ottawa and Anna Harmon of La Salle both qualified as quarterfinalists in the Greatest Baker competition – a contest featuring the best bakers from across the county – but they will not advance to the next round.

Graham said he enjoyed every minute of the competition and was proud of how far he made it in the competition but is focusing on his future goals.

“I got my cottage license now,” he said. “I am going to use it so I can sell my baked stuff. I might rent a space so I can sell to more people.”

Graham obtained his cake-decorating certification at Joliet Junior College and his certification in culinary arts from IAP Illinois Career College.

He previously worked in the kitchen as a cook at Stonecroft Village in Mendota, where he was known for his baking creations before working at the Ottawa hospital.

For information on Graham’s desserts, email agdesserts@gmail.com.

Harmon graduated from the College of DuPage with a degree in baking and pastry arts and previously worked in Geneva at the Chocolate Kitchen before becoming the head baker at Millstone in downtown La Salle.

“I’m so thankful,” she said in an interview. “To have so many people rooting for you, people that don’t know you or people that come in or just see you, it’s just awesome to have that type of endless support.”

Residents can taste Harmon’s creations at Millstone Bakery from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon Sundays at 821 First St. in downtown La Salle.