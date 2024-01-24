Bureau, Marshall-Putnam counties farm bureaus to host farm-transition seminar

The Bureau and Marshall-Putnam County farm bureaus are offering a free, full-day farm-transition seminar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 1 at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton

The process of transitioning the family farm may come with conflict.

Sometimes it’s not easy to identify who from the next generation will take over, according to the Bureau and Marshall-Putnam County farm bureaus. Other times, he or she will need to be recruited. Once future leaders are in place, then the real work of transitioning leadership, enhancing governance and transferring ownership comes into play.

The Bureau and Marshall-Putnam County farm bureaus are offering a free, full-day farm-transition seminar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 1 at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton to help families work through these challenges. It’s a valuable opportunity for everyone involved in the farm to set aside just one day in exchange for information that will shape the family farm for generations to come.

Participants will walk away with the next steps and the foundation to bring the next generation onto the farm, according to the farm bureaus.

Expert advice, models and a framework for completing this process. Time to reflect on your farm by collecting and recording your thoughts at key points. and opportunities to learn from peers who are in similar situations are among the benefits of the program, according to the farm bureau.

This educational seminar is a part of the Illinois Farm Bureau’s continuous work to provide technical assistance so farm families in Illinois can succeed.

Dan Bean, ag consulting group CMA, will lead the seminar. He grew up on a family farm and owns farmland.

Register by Feb. 21 by calling Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau at 309-364-2501.