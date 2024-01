Naplate police are asking residents to avoid the area of 17th Avenue and Center Street as police and fire investigate the report of an odor of natural gas. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Nicor Gas was notified and is expected to arrive within the 6 p.m. hour to check on the issue. Avoid the area as 17th Avenue is partially closed because of the odor possibly coming from the roadway.