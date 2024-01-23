Stage 212 in La Salle to host auditions for ‘Jake’s Women’

Director Larry Kelsey announced auditions for Stage 212′s spring 2024 production, “Jake’s Women,” Neil Simon’s hilarious foray into the world of modern relationships, will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the theater, 700 First St. in La Salle. (Tom Collins)

Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual females. Jake’s women include a revered first wife who was killed years earlier in an accident, his daughter who is recalled as a child but is now a young woman, his boisterous and bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake for another man, and a prospective third wife.

Kelsey will be casting one man able to play early to mid 50s, six women for a variety of roles ranging in age from early 20s to early 50s, and one girl able to play early teens. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No preparation is needed, and familiarity with the script is not required, but perusal scripts are available by visiting the box office during regular hours, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience. Contact the director at jbyrd61@yahoo.com with questions or visit www.stage212.org for more information.

“Jake’s Women” will be presented April 19–28.