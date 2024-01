Illinois Valley Community College will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, because of the icy weather. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Students should check Brightspace for assignments and class activities for morning classes. All classes starting on or after 11 will meet. Students should check the cancellations page on the ivcc.edu web page for any individual class cancellations before heading to campus.