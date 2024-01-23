Dense fog advisory issued for La Salle, Will, Grundy, Kendall counties for Tuesday commute

Afternoon and evening commuters in La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties, along the Interstate 80 corridor, may be met with foggy conditions, as a dense fog advisory has been issued to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Visibility may be limited to a quarter mile or less. Drivers must use their headlights when driving in the fog, according to Illinois state law.
Dense fog is expected to develop throughout the afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.
There may be some lingering slick spots, particularly on back roads and any untreated roadways.
Rain showers will return late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few additional rain chances through the end of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Fog is beginning to spread across the area this morning and will hang on for the rest of today. Additionally, a few slick spots may linger into this afternoon, particularly on back roads and any roads that have gone untreated. Use extra caution out on the road today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/RqBOSQ09iL— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2024