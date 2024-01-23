Boys basketball: Games on tonight for Tri-County Conference Tournament

There will be basketball at Granville tonight.

The Tri-County Conference boys basketball tournament will go on as scheduled despite school cancellations due to the weather with two games tonight.

No. 9 St. Bede will play No. 1 Seneca at 5:30 p.m. tonight followed by No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 Putnam County at 7 p.m.

The games originally scheduled for Tuesday, No. 3 Woodland vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson and No. 4 Midland vs. No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn, will be played Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Semifinals will be held Thursday with the finals now set for Saturday.

In Saturday’s play-in games, St. Bede beat No. 8 Henry 39-35 while PC beat No. 7 Dwight 66-60.

The Mendota at Hall boys game also remains on tonight as scheduled in Spring Valley.

Area boys standings

Revised Tri-County schedule/results

Saturday’s games

No. 9 St. Bede 39, No. 8 Henry 35

No. 10 PC 66, No. 7 Dwight 60

Tuesday’s games

Game 3 - No. 1 Seneca vs. No. 9 St. Bede, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 - No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 PC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Game 5 - No. 3 Woodland vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 - No. 4 Midland vs. No. 5 Lowpoint-Washburn, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 7 - winners 3-6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 - winners 4-5, 7 p.m.

Friday’s game

Game 9 (consolation third) - No. 7 Dwight vs. No. 8 Henry, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Consolation finals - winners 10-11, 5 p.m.

Third place - losers 7-8, 6:30 p.m.

Title - winners 7-8, 8 p.m.