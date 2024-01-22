The Times Athlete of the Week: Serena’s Hunter Staton a fan of teamwork, Mexican food, Larry Legend

Serena's Hunter Staton goes up for a shot in the Marquette Christmas Tournament championship game. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

A season-high 816 online votes were cast, and when the ballots were counted Serena boys basketball’s Hunter Staton with 283 votes was your pick as The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.

Each member of the one-loss Huskers’ starting five is dangerous, and that definitely includes Staton, who posted a 19-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort in a runaway win at Woodland.

Staton won on a ballot that included three nominees receiving more than 215 votes, including runner-up Abby Hohmann (Somonauk-Leland girls basketball), Lindy Dhuse (Ottawa girls wrestling) and Paxton Giertz (Seneca boys basketball).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Staton: Station Wagon.

The team got off to an incredible start and has just kept it going. What’s the run been like so far?

Staton: It has been fun. It’s like we’re a family all wanting the same goals and to help improve each other.

What have been the keys to the team’s success?

Staton: Trusting in each other, communicating and just having fun.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and in what league did you first play?

Staton: I’ve been playing since I can remember with my dad at his practices.

The Little Ten Tournament is coming up, and you and your teammates have to be the favorites. What would it mean to bring home the golden basketball trophy?

Staton: It would be a very good feeling to us as well as the community, I think.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go and what do you order?

Staton: Fondita [Mexican Grill], chips and queso for Coach.

Did you have a favorite children’s book series growing up? How about now?

Staton: I liked the “I Survived …” books and still do now.

In your mind, who is basketball’s GOAT?

Staton: Larry “Legend” [Bird] and Dennis Rodman.

What are the three best high school gyms you’ve played in?

Staton: Serena, of course, Marseilles and Ottawa.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Staton: I am a big fan of watching movies, and I love to go out to eat.

Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?

Staton: I’m hoping to play in community college.