Putnam County sheriff to offer $500 scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.

Putnam County Sheriff Joshua Boedigheimer will be awarding a scholarship in the amount of $500. There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: applicants must be permanent Illinois residents, scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within Illinois and students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2024-2025 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or online at https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/. Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriff’s offices is available on the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/.

For more information, contact your local sheriff’s office, high school advising center or college financial aid office.