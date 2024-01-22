Princeton FFA Alumni to host pork chop, pork burger stand at Jan. 30 basketball game

The Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the upcoming Princeton and Bureau Valley basketball game. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the upcoming Princeton and Bureau Valley basketball game.

The stand will be open from 5:30 to the end of the game or until supplies run out. The fundraising event will be set up in the cafeteria of the Princeton High School.

Proceeds from the evening’s sales will go to senior student scholarships to be used by Princeton FFA members.

Food supplies are limited.

Sponsors and supporters include Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Nurtien Ag Solutions, Corteva Agriscience Research and Production in Princeton, Bureau County Farm Bureau, Northern Partners and Illinois Pork Producers.