January 22, 2024
Ottawa woman identified as car fire victim

Coroner’s office says incident remains under investigation

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

An 89-year-old Ottawa woman died in a car fire Saturday at 3110 East 16th Road, according to the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

Mary L. Friestad was identified as the victim, the coroner’s office said Monday. The preliminary autopsy findings indicate Friestad died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as the result of the fire, the coroner’s office said.

This incident remains under investigation by La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.