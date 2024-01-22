OSF adds Dr. Vijay Sharma to Ottawa providers

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of Dr. Vijay Sharma, MD, to its team of dedicated healthcare providers in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

Sharma will be available to see patients at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

This expansion aims to enhance accessibility to primary care services for the community. In addition to his presence in Ottawa, Sharma will continue to serve patients on Tuesdays at OSF Medical Group Primary Care – Center for Health in Streator.

Sharma is committed to providing comprehensive primary care services that prioritize patient well-being, OSF said in a news release. He earned his medical degree from the Windsor University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Southern Illinois University Decatur Program.

New and existing patients can schedule appointments with Sharma or a care team member by calling OSF Medical Group in Ottawa at 815-433-1010 or OSF Medical Group in Streator at 815-672-4587.