The Oglesby Knights of Columbus, 307 E. Florence St., will host a fish and shrimp fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Proceeds will benefit Holy Family School.

Meals are available for carryout only and can be picked up in the bar, which will be open. The dining room is closed.

Dinners are $15 each and include fried cod, fried shrimp or a combination, plus fries, coleslaw and bread. To place an order, call 815-883-3181.