Odd Fellows in Ottawa install 1st female Noble Grand

The Odd Fellow Lodge 41 in Ottawa installed Saturday its first female Noble Grand, Carolyn Jackson, since its inception in 1848. (Photo provided by Ray Jackson)

The Odd Fellow Lodge 41 in Ottawa installed Saturday its first female Noble Grand since its inception in 1848.

Carolyn Jackson was honored with the post.

“It is an honor to accept this position as leader of the Lodge,” she said in a news release Monday. “I have been involved in the Odd Fellows for nine years and have been active in other fraternal organizations since my childhood. I look forward continuing our good work for local people in need.”

Ottawa 41 is celebrating its 176th year in Ottawa and is a non-political, non-sectarian organization open to all races and genders. Meeting nights are 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays at at 1660 N. 2501st Road. The public is welcome.