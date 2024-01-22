IVCC to offer 12-session Private Pilot Ground Training course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers a 12-session Private Pilot Ground Training course, ID: 12468, on Tuesdays Feb. 6, through Thursday, April 30.

Offered on IVCC’s main campus, the course prepares students for the Private Pilot Knowledge Exam and provides knowledge of flight controls and instruments, airport and airspace considerations, aircraft weight and balance, aircraft performance tables, basic weather meteorology, federal aviation regulations, flight psychology and emergency preparedness.

Students will tour Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru and experience a flight simulator from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Other than the airport session, class meets 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays with instructor Joseph Nimee. No class Feb. 27 or March 12.

Upon completion, students will be eligible to take the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam (there is an additional fee for the test).

The cost of the class is $349 and includes the following course materials: Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge, Private Pilot TEST Prep Book, FAA FAR/AIM, VFR Plotter, and a Flight Computer.

Flying or airtime is not included in this class. Contact the Illinois Valley Regional Airport for this information. Students age 15 and up may enroll. For information, visit www.ivcc/enroll or call 815-224-0427.