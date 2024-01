Members of the Chief Senachwine Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St. (Provided)

Members are invited to wear red for Women’s Heart Health Month. The program Senachwine and Local Indians will be presented by historian Lonna Nauman.