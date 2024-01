Bureau County sports cancellations/postponements for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Cancellations/postponements for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 include:

* Princeton at Bureau Valley girls basketball; makeup TBA

* Ottawa at Princeton boys basketball; makeup TBA

* Tri-County boys basketball tournament at Granville; ppd. to Tuesday

* Princeton Christian Academy at Dixon Faith Christian boys basketball; makeup TBA

* Princeton at L-P wrestling; cancelled and will not be made up

* Streator at Wilmington boys basketball; ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 7

* Newark at L-P girls basketball

* PC at St. Bede girls basketball; makeup TBA